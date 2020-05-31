A single-vehicle crash into a nearby creek temporarily closed traffic along Happy Valley Road near Winter Road on Sunday morning. (Courtesy of Kimberly Dwyer)

Vehicle ends up upside-down in creek along Happy Valley Road

One motorist in care of emergency services

A single vehicle ended up upside-down in a creek along Happy Valley Road on Sunday morning.

The road has been temporarily closed near Winter Road, near the S curves, after emergency crews responded the call at 9:22 a.m.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said one man has been taken into care with B.C. Ambulance Services after he was able to get himself out the vehicle.

