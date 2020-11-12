Some East Sooke residents woke up without power Thursday morning. (File photo BC Hydro)

UPDATED: Morning buses blocked by East Sooke crash

More than 1,000 without power Thursday morning

Some residents of East Sooke woke up without power Thursday morning after a crash caused a large outage.

As of 7 a.m., BC Hydro is reporting 1,141 customers without power in the area south of Sooke Road and east of Possession Point Road.

The power has been out since about 6 a.m. Crews are expected to arrive by 7:15 a.m.

Sooke School District (SD62) says the crash is blocking buses from getting through for East Sooke students. The school district recommends ride sharing if possible.

