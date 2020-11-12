UPDATED: Morning buses blocked by East Sooke crash

More than 1,000 without power Thursday morning

Some residents of East Sooke woke up without power Thursday morning after a crash caused a large outage.

As of 7 a.m., BC Hydro is reporting 1,141 customers without power in the area south of Sooke Road and east of Possession Point Road.

The power has been out since about 6 a.m. Crews are expected to arrive by 7:15 a.m.

Sooke School District (SD62) says the crash is blocking buses from getting through for East Sooke students. The school district recommends ride sharing if possible.

An accident on Gillespie Road is blocking #SD62 buses from getting through for East Sooke students. RCMP estimates it may be closed 2-3 hours. Please ride share and reach out to each other. — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) November 12, 2020

