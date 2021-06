Emergency vehicles have left the scene, traffic flowing again

Traffic northbound on the Pat Bay Highway has been slowed by a motor vehicle incident at Mount Newton Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon. (Drive BC)

Traffic is flowing normally again, after a reported multi-vehicle incident Wednesday afternoon at Pat Bay Highway and Mount Newton Cross Road in Central Saanich.

The incident disrupted mostly northbound traffic on the Pat Bay, and eastbound traffic on Mount Newton while emergency crews attended to the scene.

Little detail of the incident is available yet.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashTraffic