VicPD ask for help finding wanted woman last seen on Johnson Street

Jessica Ouellette has been missing since Aug. 6

VicPD are asking for the public’s help in locating wanted woman Jessica Ouellette. (Submitted/VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 37-year-old Jessica Ouellette.

Ouellette is a Caucasian woman who is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighing 130 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen in the 800-block of Johnson Street on July 27 and was reported missing Aug. 6.

Ouellette is wanted on several outstanding warrants but VicPD says her safety is the top concern.

Anyone who sees Ouellette is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about her or her whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or your local police department.

You can report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter