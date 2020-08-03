VicPD says the needle found tied to a handrailing in Beacon Hill Park was put there with the intent to harm someone. (Victoria Police Department)

VicPD find used, uncapped needle tied to handrail in Beacon Hill Park

Officers believe the needle was put there with the intent to harm someone

Victoria police are warning the public after finding a used needle, tied to a handrail in Beacon Hill Park which they believe was put there with the intent to hurt someone.

READ ALSO: Police search for suspect in break and enter, theft at Saanich home

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, VicPD officers found the uncapped, used hypodermic needle tied to the handrail of a staircase near a heavily used path. According to police, there was a small amount of blood in the needle. Officers believe the needle was placed in this location with the intent to cause injury.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt mayor says police use ‘compassionate check-ins’

The needle was found on the west side of the park, near Douglas and Toronto streets.

If you have information about this incident you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

VicPD says the needle found tied to a handrailing in Beacon Hill Park was put there with the intent to harm someone. (Victoria Police Department)

Previous story
Abused dog rescued in Chemainus is now a happy West Shore hound
Next story
U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Just Posted

VicPD find used, uncapped needle tied to handrail in Beacon Hill Park

Officers believe the needle was put there with the intent to harm someone

Saanich Peninsula plugs into EV ownership

Sidney and Central Saanich record the second and third-highest EV ownership rate per 1,000 residents

Saanich landfill gets used oil and antifreeze dropoff centre upgrades

BC Used Oil Management Association oversees upgrades, two new facilities in province

PHOTOS: Kids, parents cool off at Langford splash park

Centennial Park is home to a popular water feature

Colwood man to ride 400 kilometres to fight kids cancer

Man riding for a beloved family member who died from leukemia at 13-years-old

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Woman arrested near Nanaimo beach after alleged road rage incidents

37-year-old woman facing charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, impaired driving

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Most Read