A replica firearm that was seized on Saturday is photographed next to a VicPD officer’s duty pistol. (VicPD photo)

VicPD has seized over 60 replica firearms in 2020

The latest was seized on Saturday by Victoria police

The Victoria Police Department seized another replica firearm and a throwing knife during a drug investigation on Saturday.

Officers arrested a man just after 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 29. When police searched the man, they found a throwing knife and a replica Glock pistol, which were seized.

VicPD has seized more than 60 replica firearms this year, which includes some air-powered pellet guns. These replica firearms have been used in numerous offences this year and the close resemblance to actual firearms, along with the capacity to cause physical and psychological injury, remains an area of concern for police.

No charges have been sworn in this latest file and it remains under investigation.

 

