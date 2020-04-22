Police are responding to sudden deaths at the encampment at Topaz Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD investigating two sudden deaths at Topaz Park

Police on scene at encampment, cause of deaths still unknown

The Victoria Police Department is investigating two separate sudden deaths at the Topaz Park encampment.

According to VicPD Chief Del Manak, police were called to the scene around 3 p.m. The cause of the deaths is under investigation. Police are still on scene investigating.

A man in his 30s died April 17 at the Pandora Avenue temporary tent camp. That death was not believed to be COVID-19 related.

The BC Coroners Service could not be reached for comment at this time.

More to come.

