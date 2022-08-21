VicPD released two photos of Jesse England, who has been reported missing after last speaking to his family on Aug. 7. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD looking for help finding missing Jesse England

England, 32, is 5 foot ten, medium build, with a neck tattoo that reads ‘still here’

VicPD are asking for help from the public to find 32 year-old Jesse England who has been reported missing.

England last spoke with his family on Aug. 7.

He is five feet, ten inches tall, with a medium build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and also has a distinctive tattoo of the words “still here” on the front of his neck. Jesse frequently wears baggy sweatshirts and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1 or to call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to report anonymously.

