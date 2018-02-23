VicPD officers assaulted by women in two separate incidents

One officer’s injuries required a hospital visit, following downtown fray

Two Victoria police officers were assaulted in two separate incidents Thursday night, with one sustaining minor injuries.

The first incident occurred around 10 p.m. when officers visited the 800-block of Wharf Street to follow up a report of a person camping on illegal property. Two officers approached the suspect, a young woman, and offered transport to a shelter or legal camping area.

The woman attacked both officers without warning, assaulting one of them. The suspect was taken into custody. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

In the second incident, officers attended a call at business in the 1200-block of Douglas Street around 2:30 a.m. The first officer who arrived on the scene discovered an active altercation taking place, involving several individuals.

As the officer intervened, a young woman in the fray attacked him. A struggle ensued and the officer received non-life-threatening injuries. With the assistance of other officers, the woman and several other people were taken into custody. The injured officer was taken to hospital and treated, but no one else was injured in the incident.

Police are recommending charges against the woman in the Douglas incident for assaulting a police officer and assault causing bodily harm.

If you have any information on either incident and want to report it anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-8477. Otherwise call VicPD at 250-995-7654.

anna.james@vicnews.com

Previous story
Man identified in dog cruelty case
Next story
UVic prof publishes investigation on zen of Street Fighter

Just Posted

North Saanich pedals ahead with bike lane expansion

Road alignment modifications made following resident feedback

BC SPCA proposes fines for animal mistreatment, reduction in commercial trade

Animal welfare group’s ideas brought to Victoria councillors

Man identified in dog cruelty case

Daniel Howard Ruygrok charged after dog found with compound fracture

After dark: Sandown construction goes overnight

Noise concerns from Sidney could stop nighttime work schedule

Save-On-Foods opens its doors in Langford this week

Grand opening celebrations Saturday

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Pearkes opens doors to home renovation and decor expo

Plenty of ideas for homeowners at Victoria Early Spring Home Expo running Friday through Sunday

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Atwal fiasco dogs Trudeau; PM pledges a ‘conversation’ with MP responsible

Trudeau is being peppered with questions about the lingering controversy

Most Read