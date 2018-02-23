VicPD officers assaulted by women in two separate incidents

Two Victoria police officers were assaulted in two separate incidents Thursday night, with one sustaining minor injuries.

The first incident occurred around 10 p.m. when officers visited the 800-block of Wharf Street to follow up a report of a person camping on illegal property. Two officers approached the suspect, a young woman, and offered transport to a shelter or legal camping area.

The woman attacked both officers without warning, assaulting one of them. The suspect was taken into custody. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

In the second incident, officers attended a call at business in the 1200-block of Douglas Street around 2:30 a.m. The first officer who arrived on the scene discovered an active altercation taking place, involving several individuals.

As the officer intervened, a young woman in the fray attacked him. A struggle ensued and the officer received non-life-threatening injuries. With the assistance of other officers, the woman and several other people were taken into custody. The injured officer was taken to hospital and treated, but no one else was injured in the incident.

Police are recommending charges against the woman in the Douglas incident for assaulting a police officer and assault causing bodily harm.

If you have any information on either incident and want to report it anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-8477. Otherwise call VicPD at 250-995-7654.

