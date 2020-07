Emilie Pattie is believed to be in downtown Victoria or Beacon Hill Park

Saanich police are looking to locate missing 15-year-old Emilie Pattie, who is believed to be in downtown Victoria or Beacon Hill Park. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl believed to be in downtown Victoria or Beacon Hill Park.

Emilie Pattie, 15, is described as Indigenous, five-foot-two-inches tall, with a slim build and dark hair. Officers have been searching downtown and Beacon Hill Park and will continue to do so.

Police would like to locate Pattie in order to ensure her safety.

