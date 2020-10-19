VicPD seeking man believed to be ‘actively evading police detection’

Michael Friesen wanted on an unendorsed warrant for various offences

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man, who investigators believe is “actively evading police detection.”

Michael Friesen is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for review of sentence in relation to the fraudulent use of identification, unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking.

READ ALSO: Victoria emergency response team uses non-lethal weapons to apprehend man

Friesen, 38, is a Caucasian man with short brown hair, blue eyes, and a medium build, standing 6’1” and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm and the word ‘justice’ on his right forearm.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria officer cleared of wrongdoing in fatal Christmas Day barricade incident

If you see Friesen, call 911. If you have information on where he may be, call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD