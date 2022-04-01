VicPD seeks suspect after stolen SUV crashes head-on, driver flees

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of auto theft and fleeing the scene of a head-on crash on Fort Street on March 24. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police have released photos in a bid to find a suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Fort Street involving a stolen vehicle.

VicPD was called to the 1700-block of Fort Street for a report of a head-on crash on March 24 shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told a white Ford F150 pickup truck travelling east on Fort Street was hit when the driver of a westbound Toyota Highlander crossed the centre line.

The impact was severe enough that the airbags were fully deployed and both vehicles were significantly damaged. Paramedics medically cleared the pickup driver.

Police were told the driver of the SUV got out, grabbed something from the trunk and left.

While officers were speaking with the F150 driver, they were notified of a 911 call in which a black 2018 Toyota Highlander was reported stolen from a parkade on Yates Street within the previous three hours. VicPD says the stolen vehicle is the same one from the crash.

Using surveillance footage, police identified a suspect. He is described as a Caucasian man, about 24, with a slim build and medium-length dark brown hair. At the time he was wearing a grey hooded jacket with black markings, grey patterned pants, a black ball cap and a backpack. He was also carrying a black bag, an acoustic guitar and a small skateboard with bright yellow wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.

