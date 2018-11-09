VicPD uses cameras to monitor Remembrance Day crowds

As Victoria and Esquimalt gather to honour Remembrance Day, the Victoria Police Department is keeping a close eye on events, on the ground and by camera.

On Nov. 9, VicPD issued a press release that they will be using temporary cameras, as they have at similar public celebrations in the city.

“The deployment of these cameras will be part of our operations to help keep all of those who gather to remember the sacrifices of those who have served our nation safe,” the release said.

CCTV cameras must be indicated by signs, so people near them know they are there. The cameras will be going up over the next two days, and taken down sometime after Remembrance Day ceremonies.

