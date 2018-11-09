VicPD uses cameras to monitor Remembrance Day crowds

Victoria and Esquimalt events to be captured by CCTV footage

As Victoria and Esquimalt gather to honour Remembrance Day, the Victoria Police Department is keeping a close eye on events, on the ground and by camera.

On Nov. 9, VicPD issued a press release that they will be using temporary cameras, as they have at similar public celebrations in the city.

READ MORE: Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

“The deployment of these cameras will be part of our operations to help keep all of those who gather to remember the sacrifices of those who have served our nation safe,” the release said.

CCTV cameras must be indicated by signs, so people near them know they are there. The cameras will be going up over the next two days, and taken down sometime after Remembrance Day ceremonies.

READ MORE: Malahat point-to-point cameras receive strong support, public survey shows

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Volunteers alarmed as 11 salmon found dead in Colquitz fish fence
Next story
Free transit service for military personnel on Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Flagger struck in Saanich roadway

A woman was struck while conducting traffic Friday morning

Free transit service for military personnel on Remembrance Day

BC Transit is offering free bus services across Greater Victoria

Volunteers alarmed as 11 salmon found dead in Colquitz fish fence

High water temperatures, toxicity levels the early scapegoat for deaths

Head-on collision in View Royal under investigation

Traffic was delayed for more than an hour after Admiral’s Road crash

Island Métis society rights long cultural misstep with Vancouver Island First Nations

Over 20 years ago the society accidentally showed disrespect to local First Nations

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 9 to 11

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Most Read