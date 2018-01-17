Victoria a hot spot for millennials: new study

Long thought to be the home of the newlywed and nearly dead, Victoria is now an up and coming hot spot for millennials, according to a new study.

Our hip, happening city took the number 2 slot, second only to Quebec City, ranking higher than both Toronto and Vancouver in the study from Point 2 Homes.

When it comes to climate and life satisfaction, Victoria scored the highest in the country – tied with Saanich – and when compared to Vancouver, a lower crime rate and higher median income is making Victoria a desirable place. In fact, the second-highest percentage of millennials reside here.

Point 2 Homes, a real estate website that analyzes trends based on data, government sources and public records, ranked 85 Canadian cities based on nine criteria: housing prices, income, unemployment rate, life satisfaction, crime, health care, climate, level of education and the percentage millennials make up of the total population.

The site also gave a shout-out to Biketoria, the infamous cycling network, after a UBC study ranked Victoria as Canada’s most bikeable city.

None of Canada’s big cities – Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver or Calgary – even broke the top five, and seven of the top 10 have a population of under 500,000.

According to Point 2 Homes, quality employment and affordable housing are two key factors millennials consider when looking for a place to call home. But for this generation, a work-life balance is also at the top of the list, as well as leisure activities, a like-minded community and a city that is both safe and exciting.

Langley Township took the top honour as the least appealing Canadian city for millennials.

