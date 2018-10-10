Victoria airport hosts cannabis information session

Passengers at the Victoria International Airport line up at the security screening entrance during the start of the BC Day long weekend. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Victoria International Airport is partnering with several groups Thursday for an information session on all things cannabis.

The information session for passengers, employees and visitors to the airport runs Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Arrival’s rotunda area.

Some of the topics planned for discussion will be the Cannabis Act, Clean Air and Animal Bylaw Information sessions presented by the RCMP, VIHA, CRD, Commissionaires and VAA.

The purpose of this session is to familiarize and educate the airport community with legalization of cannabis and how it may affect the airport community.

The Clean Air Act Bylaw, VAA no smoking policy amendment, Animal Control Bylaw and VAA animal policy amendment will all be on the agenda.

Participants include the airport, local RCMP, Island Health and the Capital Regional District.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

