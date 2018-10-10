Passengers at the Victoria International Airport line up at the security screening entrance during the start of the BC Day long weekend. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Victoria airport hosts cannabis information session

Oct. 11 event features RCMP, Island Health and airport authority

Victoria International Airport is partnering with several groups Thursday for an information session on all things cannabis.

The information session for passengers, employees and visitors to the airport runs Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Arrival’s rotunda area.

Some of the topics planned for discussion will be the Cannabis Act, Clean Air and Animal Bylaw Information sessions presented by the RCMP, VIHA, CRD, Commissionaires and VAA.

READ ALSO: B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

READ ALSO: $100 fine for public pot smoking starts Oct. 1

The purpose of this session is to familiarize and educate the airport community with legalization of cannabis and how it may affect the airport community.

RELATED: Canadians can bring 30 grams of pot on domestic flights

The Clean Air Act Bylaw, VAA no smoking policy amendment, Animal Control Bylaw and VAA animal policy amendment will all be on the agenda.

Participants include the airport, local RCMP, Island Health and the Capital Regional District.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Victoria airport hosts cannabis information session

Oct. 11 event features RCMP, Island Health and airport authority

