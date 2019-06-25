Curl BC announces the nine B.C. cities that will host the B.C. curling championships. (Ted S. Warren/The Canadian Press/AP)

Victoria among the host sites for 2020 BC curling championships

Curl BC announces the nine B.C. cities that will host games in 2020

Victoria is one of nine cities in B.C. that will host Curl BC champions. Several other cities on Vancouver Island, including Duncan and Parksville, will also host games.

Between December 2019 and April 2020, the games will take place from Victoria to Cranbrook to Vernon. The B.C. Winter Games component takes place in Fort St. John from Feb. 20 to 23. Provincial champions will be crowned and athletes across the province will celebrate the 125th anniversary of curling in B.C in 2020.

READ ALSO: JDF curling association hopes to explore ways to keep curling rink open

Victoria will host the B.C. Junior Curling Championships for those under 21 from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2.

All events except the BC Winter Games lead to national curling championships. B.C. will also host one of the national curling championship games, the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships, in Langley.

Some of the world championship games can be found in B.C. as well. Prince George will host the 2020 World Women’s Curling Championship and Kelowna will take the 2020 World Senior and Mixed Doubles Championships.

READ ALSO: Cranbrook to host BC women’s, men’s curling championships

“The year 2020 will be a great year of competition in B.C.,” said Curl BC’s Competitions Manager, Will Sutton. “We are really looking forward to helping make these events a positive experience for curlers, club volunteers and curling fans.”

The development, promotion and organization of curling in the province is managed by Curl BC. The organization also governs the championship system that declares provincial representation at national events.

For more information about the scheduled events, visit www.curlbc.ca/playdowns.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home
Next story
Three-car crash that includes RV snarls afternoon traffic on Highway 17

Just Posted

Last remaining Victoria Legion faces $100,000 property tax bill

The Trafalgar/ Pro Patria Branch can’t afford to operate with such high taxes

Island Health issues safer drug-use tips ahead of music festival season

Health authority aims to reduce overdose risks at festivals

West Shore RCMP bust drug lab after fire caused by production of cannabis shatter

View Royal lab near parks and children’s playgrounds, evidence of children in home

Victoria among the host sites for 2020 BC curling championships

Curl BC announces the nine B.C. cities that will host games in 2020

Downtown Victoria sees 10-fold increase in condo units since 2016

A report by the Downtown Victoria Business Association details ongoing construction trends

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Campers hailed heroes in rock face rescue at Vancouver Island provincial park

The campers quickly noticed the man in distress and jumped into the river to swim across.

LETTER: Parent pleads for return of daughters stolen bike

Send your letters to editor@vicnews.com

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Stz’uminus dies from injuries

A male pedestrian was struck in the early morning of June 25

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Most Read