Victoria among the host sites for 2020 BC curling championships

Curl BC announces the nine B.C. cities that will host games in 2020

Curl BC announces the nine B.C. cities that will host the B.C. curling championships. (Ted S. Warren/The Canadian Press/AP)

Victoria is one of nine cities in B.C. that will host Curl BC champions. Several other cities on Vancouver Island, including Duncan and Parksville, will also host games.

Between December 2019 and April 2020, the games will take place from Victoria to Cranbrook to Vernon. The B.C. Winter Games component takes place in Fort St. John from Feb. 20 to 23. Provincial champions will be crowned and athletes across the province will celebrate the 125th anniversary of curling in B.C in 2020.

Victoria will host the B.C. Junior Curling Championships for those under 21 from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2.

All events except the BC Winter Games lead to national curling championships. B.C. will also host one of the national curling championship games, the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships, in Langley.

Some of the world championship games can be found in B.C. as well. Prince George will host the 2020 World Women’s Curling Championship and Kelowna will take the 2020 World Senior and Mixed Doubles Championships.

“The year 2020 will be a great year of competition in B.C.,” said Curl BC’s Competitions Manager, Will Sutton. “We are really looking forward to helping make these events a positive experience for curlers, club volunteers and curling fans.”

The development, promotion and organization of curling in the province is managed by Curl BC. The organization also governs the championship system that declares provincial representation at national events.

For more information about the scheduled events, visit www.curlbc.ca/playdowns.

