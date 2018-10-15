Victoria among Top 10 sunniest Canadian cities

Victoria and its Inner Harbour is the one the sunniest place in all of Canada. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

As if they needed any more proof, Victorians live in one of the sunniest cities in Canada.

Victoria in British Columbia receives 2109 hours of bright sunshine a year and 308 sunny days a year, according to worldatlas.com.

That easily places Victoria among the Top 10 sunniest cities in Canada in the categories of average annual hours of bright sunshine (8th) and sunny days per year. (6th). Victoria though fails to make the Top 10 when it comes to the percentage of daylight hours that are sunny.

Calgary leads all three categories. Its residents can expect 2,396 hours per year during which the sun shines bright, 333 sunny days, and 52 per of daylight hours qualifying as sunny. Overall, cities from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec dominate the list of ‘sunny’ Canadian cities. Only Kelowna, which gets 304 days per year, with some bright sunshine, joins Victoria as an entry from British Columbia.

