Victoria artist who stitches Trump quotes now on tour in U.S.

Diana Weymar stands in front of part of her Tiny Pricks Project, which is now on display in Maine and New York. (File contributed/Yvonne, Tnt/BFA)

A Victoria artist started taking her frustrations out in stitch work, and has now taken her work on tour through the United States.

Diana Weymar is an artist who works with fabrics, and in January 2018 decided to stitch a quote from U.S. President Donald Trump onto an old piece of her grandmother’s needlework. “I am a very stable genius” stood out against threaded flowers and leaves, and when Weymar posted the image to Instagram it got a great response. So, she set a goal of making one stitched Trump quote a week, thinking that eventually he would stop saying ridiculous things.

It quickly became a daily practice, and the project grew to involve public contributions as well. Now, The Tiny Pricks Project has seen more than 1,400 pieces pouring in from around the world, each with beautiful stitch work on some form of cloth featuring audacious statements from Trump.

PHOTO CUTLINE

“I think everything is in that juxtaposition,” Weymar said. “If it was Obama or Rumi it wouldn’t be interesting; there’s nothing as interesting as the horrendous and heart warming.”

Weymar is an American citizen with permanent residence in Canada, and has seen the impact of Trump’s statements across both sides of the border.

ALSO READ: Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

She believes that having the quotes recorded in a tangible way is important in a world where digital content can be overwhelming.

“When we see it in another medium we’re a little less protected and caught off guard,” she said. “Things on Twitter and Facebook are impersonal … the hand isn’t evident. When a hand is evident I think you look a little longer.”

The Tiny Pricks Project is now on tour, with a show currently featured in New York until Sept. 30, and another show in Portland, Maine until Nov. 30.

Weymar has a goal of having a collection of 2,020 pieces by 2020 so that she can take the collection on tour in swing states during the upcoming election.

ALSO READ: Victoria artist makes jewelry out of breast milk

Weymar is happy to take more public contributions to the project, and The Tiny Pricks Project is also accepting textile donations.

For more information you can visit tinypricksproject.com.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook