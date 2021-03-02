The City of Victoria filed a petition with the Supreme Court of B.C. March 2 to have it clarify whether, under the Trustee Act, Beacon Hill Park can be used for temporary sheltering. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria filed a petition with the Supreme Court of B.C. March 2 to have it clarify whether, under the Trustee Act, Beacon Hill Park can be used for temporary sheltering. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria asks court to clarify if Beacon Hill Park can be used for sheltering

City of Victoria filed petition to Supreme Court of B.C. March 2

Victoria council is seeking an answer to the question of whether sheltering in Beacon Hill Park is allowed once and for all.

In a petition filed to the Supreme Court of B.C. on Tuesday, the city asked: “Can the land known as Beacon Hill Park, held in trust by the City of Victoria, be used by persons experiencing homelessness for temporary sheltering?”

In 2009, the Court of Appeal ruled unhoused people have a constitutional right to set up temporary shelters in a park if there is no available “practicable” shelter elsewhere. Under the city’s Parks Regulation Bylaw, this normally allows people to shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. So, the question is not whether sheltering in parks is allowed, it’s whether Beacon Hill Park is an exception to the rule.

RELATED: Concerns rise for Greater Victoria’s homeless population during COVID-19

Use of the park is outlined in the 1882 Trustee Act, where it is mandated the land be maintained “for the use, recreation and enjoyment of the public under the provisions of the Public Parks Act 1876.” It does not, however, make any specific references to using the park as shelter.

Noting the impact the pandemic has had on housing and social supports, Mayor Lisa Helps said, “All of these are modern realities that didn’t exist in 1882 when the trust was created.”

According to the city’s petition, prior to March 18, 2020 there were approximately 24 to 35 temporary shelters in city parks. By April 24, 2020, that number had increased to approximately 465. Now, Helps said the number is closer to 200 – the number of people they have promised to offer shelter by the end of March.

RELATED: All unhoused Victoria residents will be offered shelter by March 31, says BC Housing

“Urban parks are not designed or intended for continuous sheltering,” the petition reads. “Most city public parks lack the necessary infrastructure to support the essential, life-sustaining activities of unhoused persons.”

Helps emphasized the petition is not an action against people currently sheltering in Beacon Hill Park, though. She said it is likely the petition won’t be heard until at least April, at which point the city should have already fulfilled its commitment to shelter those people.

The petition, she said, is the city recognizing the issue “has caused a lot of consternation in the community” and needs to be laid to rest.

Helps said the Friends of Beacon Hill Park Society plans to hold off on pursuing its lawsuit against the city regarding 24/7 sheltering until this decision has been made.

RELATED: Petition demands Victoria ‘save Beacon Hill Park’

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaHousing and HomelessnessVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Activists hunker down to protect Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew from logging
Next story
Canada can’t ‘power past coal’ and keep exporting it, environment group says

Just Posted

The City of Victoria filed a petition with the Supreme Court of B.C. March 2 to have it clarify whether, under the Trustee Act, Beacon Hill Park can be used for temporary sheltering. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria asks court to clarify if Beacon Hill Park can be used for sheltering

City of Victoria filed petition to Supreme Court of B.C. March 2

The area on Cordova Bay Road where ancestral human remains were discovered Feb. 22. (Submitted photo)
Saanich ancestral human remains discovery reminder of culture dug up and displaced

Ancestral human remains found in Cordova Bay Feb. 22

The application proposing to rezone Western Speedway was passed by Langford’s planning, zoning and affordable housing committee Feb 8. A petition has since been started by residents of Trudie Terrace, hoping to stop the proposed residential portion of the development plan. (CBRE Victoria)
Petition opposing Western Speedway development proposal gains steam

Save Thetis Heights Neighborhood petition aims to stop extension of Trudie Terrace

Activists from the Fairy Creek Blockades hold the injunction application notice which was submitted by logging company Teal Jones to the B.C. Supreme Court. The application, which asks to have blockaders removed from the sites that stop access to cut blocks, is set to be heard on March 4. (Photo contributed/Joshua Wright)
Activists hunker down to protect Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew from logging

Forest company Teal Cedar applies for injunction to remove seven-month-old blockades

Boma Brown won the Emerging Leader Award for her work founding the Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour. (Courtesy of Boma Brown)
Victoria SNIWWOC founder up for national women’s award for volunteer efforts

Victoria’s Boma Brown is a semi-finalist in the running for the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth award

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

LETTER: Anti-semitism definition lacking

Re: We must identify anti-Semitism and combat it (Online, Feb. 26) I… Continue reading

The victim of the homicide on Cowichan Lake Road early Monday morning was 17 years old, and was stabbed in the incident. (File photo)
Duncan homicide victim was 17 years old

RCMP report that teenager was stabbed

(File photo)
RCMP arrest man after report of gun-toting threat-maker near Parksville schools

43-year-old man taken into custody; students at nearby schools were asked to stay inside

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

Most Read