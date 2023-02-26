Victoria-based festivals receive over $390K in grants

Festival investment grant funding is going to 46 local festivals and other events

The City of Victoria is distributing $390,470 in grants to 46 local festivals and other events.

Non-profit organizations are receiving festival investment grant funding for seven new or emerging festivals, 30 established festivals, one Canada Day event, five community celebrations and three signature festivals.

“This year, the festival investment grant program had a record number of applications from local non-profit organizations,” Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said. “I’m thrilled to see the exciting lineup of diverse, inclusive, family-friendly events, from dance and theatre to music and community performance. This signals Victoria’s return to a strong festival season, which we are all very much anticipating.”

Over $4 million in grants have supported events during the 24 years since the festival investment grant program was launched.

A new funding stream was added to the program this year for a community-led Canada Day event.

