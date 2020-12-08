Jenny Howard, co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm, holds a photo of her late son Robbie Cunningham, who died of a drug overdose in 2016. She started the Healing Hearts group to give those who have lost loved ones a place to talk with about their grief, loss and other feelings, with those who have experienced similar losses. (Photo courtesy Jenny Howard)

Jenny Howard, co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm, holds a photo of her late son Robbie Cunningham, who died of a drug overdose in 2016. She started the Healing Hearts group to give those who have lost loved ones a place to talk with about their grief, loss and other feelings, with those who have experienced similar losses. (Photo courtesy Jenny Howard)

Victoria bereavement group a ‘safe place’ for those who’ve lost loved ones to substance use

Healing Hearts online sessions hosted by advocacy/support group Moms Stop the Harm

Losing a loved one to an opioid overdose can be heartbreaking, but for friends and family left behind, processing the grief and other feelings that emerge can be equally difficult.

That’s why Jenny Howard, co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm, a family support and advocacy group for families in this situation, started the Healing Hearts bereavement group four years ago as as the crisis around opioid deaths began gaining national and international attention.

“We recognize that for families who have lost a loved one, it’s a complex loss, it’s traumatic, and because of that trauma there’s a lot more layers of bereavement,” says Howard, who lost her son, Robbie Cunningham, to drug overdose in 2016.

Many people who find their way to Healing Hearts – meetings are currently held online via Zoom – have struggled to find a group where they can openly and honestly share their feelings and stories without judgment or stigma, she adds.

RELATED STORY: Victoria group hosting online candlelight vigil for Overdose Awareness Day

Facilitators often hear from newcomers statements such as, ‘I’ve finally found a safe place where I can be open about my loved one’s challenges with substance abuse,’ Howard says.

“People need a place to talk about that, to debrief and share their loved one’s story, the real grief around how systems failed their loved ones,” she says. “We have families who explored every avenue of how to help their loved one find wellness, only at the end of the road to lose them.”

The people who attend the group sessions all have valuable stories to share.

“It’s a room of lived experience. All of the facilitators are volunteers who have also lost a loved one.”

Moms Stop the Harm also realizes how tough the holiday season can be after losing a friend or family member. As such, the topic for the next meeting (Dec. 10) is “How do we get through Christmas and what do we need to do to honour our loved one over the holidays?”

RELATED STORY: Rally at Ministry of Health calls attention to deadliest month of overdoses

Intake is done through emailing victoriahealinghearts@gmail.com, connecting with a volunteer and getting registered for the Zoom call. More information can be found at momsstoptheharm.com.

Moms Stop the Harm is also participating in the global candle lighting day virtual event on Dec. 13. The group encourages those who’ve lost someone as a result of substance abuse to light a candle for them and post a photo on social media to raise awareness of the issue. Find more details on the Moms Stop the Harm Facebook page.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater Victoria’s opioid crisisOpioid Deaths

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays
Next story
Wellness centre proponent optimistic, despite Victoria council rejecting project

Just Posted

Cook Street Village may yet see more community health and wellness services located here, says a proponent, despite the recent rejection by council of a development proposal that promised to help create such a facility. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Wellness centre proponent optimistic, despite Victoria council rejecting project

Preventative health services much in demand in Cook Street Village, says Vanessa Hammond

A Colwood man has recreated Whoville, complete with the Grinch, Max the Dog and Cindy Lou Who. Spectators can admire the spectacle at 2416 Sarah Place. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Whoville pops up in Colwood neighbourhood

Spectators can spot the Grinch and Max the Dog along Sarah Place

Jenny Howard, co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm, holds a photo of her late son Robbie Cunningham, who died of a drug overdose in 2016. She started the Healing Hearts group to give those who have lost loved ones a place to talk with about their grief, loss and other feelings, with those who have experienced similar losses. (Photo courtesy Jenny Howard)
Victoria bereavement group a ‘safe place’ for those who’ve lost loved ones to substance use

Healing Hearts online sessions hosted by advocacy/support group Moms Stop the Harm

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers appear to be target of weekend tire slashing in Saanich

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

James Beecher, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole suspension. Beecher was last seen in Victoria on Friday, December 4th. (VicPd image)
Victoria police seek wanted man with history of firearms, fraud, forcible entry offences

James Beecher is wanted on Canadawide warrant for parole suspension

Humpback whales seen frolicking near Comox, Dec. 5. Photo courtesy Peter Hamilton/Lifeforce Ocean Friends
VIDEO: Half a dozen humpback whales have play day near Vancouver Island shoreline

Peter Hamilton, founder of Life Force Ocean Friends, submitted this video of… Continue reading

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Owner and pilot in command of Cascadia Air Jeremy Barrett at Campbell River Airport. The new air-taxi service offers three daily flights from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows on the Mainland on weekdays and two flights-a-day on weekends. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Airline starts air-taxi services between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows

Cascadia Air looks to offer flexibility and connectivity to places in B.C. that are not serviced by bigger jets

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
Nanaimo homeowner makes citizen’s arrest after alleged break-in by ‘shoeless bandit’

31-year-old suspect arrested, released on promise to appear in court

Most Read