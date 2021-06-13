St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Cathedral in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Cathedral in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria bishop apologizes for church’s role in residential schools

Bishop Gary Gordon voices commitment to healing and reconciliation

A Victoria bishop issued a formal apology statement on June 3 for the Catholic Church’s affiliation with residential schools.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Victoria Bishop Gary Gordon acknowledged the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Residential School and expressed his own sorrow.

“On behalf of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Victoria, I apologize for the harm caused due to our complicity involved in the operations of the residential schools,” the statement read. “I am committed to the process of healing, reconciliation, and education regarding this tragic history.”

ALSO READ: Island First Nations canoe, drum, sing in Victoria to honour 215 residential school children

Gordon acknowledged Christie and Kuper Island residential schools were managed by the Diocese of Victoria, noting that their archival records were sent to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission between 2008 and 2015.

Gordon also committed the diocese to help First Nations communities locate members who were separated from them, as well as offering mental health and counselling support.

ALSO READ: Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

“We remember with profound sorrow the children who died and the members of their families who continue to grieve and all those who live with the trauma of residential schools. We continue to seek pathways of healing for all those on the journey of truth and reconciliation.”

The full statement can be found at rcdvictoria.org.

Read more about the Catholic Church’s involvement here.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Indigenous apologyresidential schools

Previous story
Senior officer who golfed with Vance has power over military police investigations
Next story
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Just Posted

St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Cathedral in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria bishop apologizes for church’s role in residential schools

Bishop Gary Gordon voices commitment to healing and reconciliation

Greater Victoria native Gary Gait is the new head coach of Syracuse University’s men’s lacrosse team. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University)
Former Shamrock named new head coach of Syracuse University’s men’s lacrosse team

Gary Gait won two Mann Cups with the Victoria squad

Police are asking opponents of logging near Port Renfrew not to involve their children following additional arrests Saturday. (Black Press Media File)
Police arrest eight protesters including two minors near Port Renfrew Saturday

RCMP ask parents not to involve their children in Fairy Creek logging protests

Future grads at Oak Bay High will have greater scholarship opportunities available through the Oak Bay Rotary Club. (Black Press Media file photo)
Private donor quadruples donations to Oak Bay Rotary scholarship funds

The club has awarded more than $25,000 to Oak Bay High students

Elaine Kirwin in her Expedia Cruises office talks about the future of travel. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Sidney travel agency charts course through pandemic

Owner of Expedia Cruises in Sidney expects smooth sailing ahead once travel restrictions lift

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is seen during a news conference, Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous child-welfare battle heads to court despite calls for Ottawa to drop cases

Feds are poised to argue against two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings

The Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race has been held in Summerland as a fundraising event. Do you know which Canadian city introduced this sport? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

How much do you know about boats, lakes and water?

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Pick a Sunday:’ Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services

Most Read