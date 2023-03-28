Victoria church and food bank to provide limited community services following fire

Treska Watson, the director of operations at the Mustard Seed Street Church stands in front of a truck used to move donations from the location in Esquimalt after a fire on Monday, March 27 caused damage to the inside of the location in Victoria on Queens Avenue. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) A fire at the Mustard Seed Street Church on Monday, March 27 pushed the lunch and food hamper service outside until an environmental assessment is done to decide if the building is safe. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) A fire at the Mustard Seed Street Church on Monday, March 27 pushed the lunch and food hamper service outside until an environmental assessment is done to decide if the building is safe. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Mustard Seed Street Church in Victoria has reopened for limited service after a day-long closure following a fire in the front entrance of the facility.

The organization, which provides food support and other resources, closed Monday, March 27 after an early morning tent fire extended into the entrance of the facility. They have reopened for service from the parking lot from March 29 until March 31.

A statement on the Mustard Seed website states they will be providing a cold lunch, as well as handing out food hampers.

“We are trying to serve our community as best we can from the parking lot as we are still awaiting an environmental assessment to tell us if the building is safe to use and if the food inside is OK to give out,” said Treska Watson, the director of operations at Mustard Seed. “We are serving cold food, sandwiches and produce so people know we are here to help.”

Food is being moved bertween the Esquimalt donation centre to the location in Victoria until the organization knows what they can do with the food that was inside the building during the fire.

Watson said they should be getting more information later today (Tuesday), but are foreseeing working from the parking lot for the rest of the week.

In a recent Instagram post, the Victoria Fire Department wrote firefighters were able extinguish the flames quickly and praised the folks at Mustard Seed for their dedication.

“The flames had extended through the front security doors and began to make their way into the structure,” the post read. “Within seconds of arrival, Engine crews had knocked down the fire and began to search for fire extension and ventilate the facility. One Victoria Firefighter remarked ‘it was amazing to see how quickly the staff from the Mustard Seed were onsite and ready to begin clean up. Truly dedicated people!’”

