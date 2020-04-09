A blue heron sits on the shore of Good Acre Lake in Beacon Hill Park. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria closes streets near Beacon Hill Park, Dallas Road to encourage social distancing

Changes to road patterns and parking begin this weekend

The City of Victoria will be closing down streets and changing parking composition around Beacon Hill Park and Dallas Road in an attempt to encourage social distancing to combat COVID-19.

Starting on Friday, April 10 all primary roads in Beacon Hill Park will be closed to the public on weekends, and only accessible to first responder vehicles.

ALSO READ: Beacon Hill Children’s Farm in need of public support after being forced to close due to pandemic

Parking along Douglas Street and Nursey Road will remain open, but with an increased number of accessible stalls. Parking near Ogden Point, between Dock Street and Lewis Street, will also be closed over the holiday weekend to accommodate construction of the new bike lanes.

In addition to these changes, the City of Victoria will also be sending out city staff to public spaces to engage with residents about playground and recreation facilities to remind them about physical distancing.

ALSO READ: Royal Athletic Park will not be a shelter site during COVID-19 crisis

CRD and City of Victoria parks are remaining open, though physical distancing is still encouraged.

“I look forward to seeing our parks bustling with play dates and picnics again one day, but right now we are following Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement. “Now is the time for people to remain in their home municipalities and to use the parks and trail systems nearby. So if you do go out for exercise and fresh air, a walk close to home is your best option.”

