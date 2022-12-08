Victoria’s newly elected council will have its first public discussion on the missing middle housing initiative on Dec. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria council to discuss missing middle housing initiative Thursday

Councillors to discuss matters from a non-public session in early December

Victoria’s new council on Thursday will publicly discuss the city’s missing middle housing proposal for the first time after October’s election saw a huge shakeup at city hall.

A late motion from Coun. Stephen Hammond was added to the council meeting’s agenda and calls for a resolution from a closed meeting on Dec. 1 to be reconsidered. Since closed meetings are not viewable to the public, the content of that resolution is unknown.

The Dec. 1 council meeting went into the closed session as city staff said councillors were to receive advice relating to solicitor-client privilege.

“We discussed the various options about going forward with (missing middle),” Hammond’s motion reads. “Our options, our reasoning and our vote should be in the open, for purposes of full transparency.”

The previous council – whose members mainly didn’t seek re-election – voted to put a final decision on the proposal in the hands of the new members, partly because the province was expected to announce its own housing-boosting legislation at the time.

The missing middle initiative is one piece of the city’s 40-part housing strategy and would allow corner townhomes, multi-unit houseplexes and some infill housing (on heritage-worthy properties) to be built on lots that are currently only zoned for single-family homes. Builders also have to follow a suite of guidelines that relate to the design, character and amenities to be eligible for the program.

When Victoria released its annual housing strategy review in the summer, the analysis found the city is falling far behind its goals for building housing types that are suitable for growing families.

Staff has previously said the missing middle initiative is key to ensuring families have a place in the city as they pointed to Victoria’s dropping proportions of school children and adults aged 30 to 5o in the last 30 years.

One notable development since the missing middle initiative was referred has been some of the moves expected from the province haven’t come to fruition. At a time when he was still campaigning for the province’s top job, Premier David Eby released a housing platform that included zoning changes in urban centres. Those changes would allow single-family homes to be replaced with up to three-unit dwellings.

Eby announced legislation aiming to increase the housing supply days after he was sworn in, but his Housing Supply Act didn’t include the campaign promise to rezone single-family home areas in cities.

READ: Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council

City of VictoriaVictoria

