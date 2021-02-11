Plans for Clover Point Park will be determined at a later date, after Victoria council asked staff to bring back more options for the site. (Black Press Media file photo)

Plans for Clover Point Park will be determined at a later date, after Victoria council asked staff to bring back more options for the site. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria council wants more options for Clover Point Park redesign

Discussion on closing loop section to traffic fails to achieve consensus, more discussion coming

Mayor and council couldn’t agree on a way forward for Clover Point Park Thursday (Feb. 11) and delayed a decision on the 2021 disposition of the site.

Councillors sitting as committee of the whole ran out of time with a large agenda in front of them, and voted to ask parks staff to come up with options that would allow at least some oceanfront parking on the loop that had been targeted for full closure to vehicle traffic.

RELATED STORY: Pedestrian-focused improvements suggested for Victoria’s Clover Point Park

Council heard that the project proposal came forward more quickly than such projects normally would, due to the timing of construction work on the Capital Regional District’s regional wastewater pump station wrapping up at Clover Point.

Thomas Souliere, director of parks, said the CRD needed confirmation from the city within two weeks on a plan for the section north of the existing traffic loop – designated for 17 parking spaces under the staff proposal – in order to have construction costs from that work covered under the CRD project.

He guaranteed staff would return with more fleshed-out options for up to 10 accessible parking spaces – a change supported by all councillors – and also bring multiple options about use of the loop.

Most councillors said they received numerous emails and calls about the proposal, including many worried about the loss of the ability to sit in a warm vehicle viewing the ocean at the frequently windswept site. The general tone around the table saw a desire to achieve balance between the creation of a full pedestrian priority space and one that allowed people to have a warm space and enjoy the view.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoriaparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Just Posted

BC Transit is in the planning stages for a project called Rapidbus, which will speed up the commute between the West Shore and Downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)
High speed ahead for transit riders on the West Shore

BC Transit plans Rapidbus to cut commute time to downtown Victoria

Crews responded to a “major fire” in Victoria’s Burnside neighbourhood Wednesday night. (Courtesy of Armel Castellan)
Rock Bay Landing encampment fire points to need for shelter for Victoria’s homeless

Attempts to stay warm in tents poses dangerous fire risk

Those in rows six to 12 on WestJet flight 195 Feb. 6 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
First COVID-19 flight exposure of February reported at Victoria International Airport

Rows six to 12 on WestJet flight 195 Feb. 6 affected

Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)
Cat rescued after getting stuck up a tree for 30 hours

Tree service company owner helps Sooke cat get all four paws back on the ground

Plans for Clover Point Park will be determined at a later date, after Victoria council asked staff to bring back more options for the site. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria council wants more options for Clover Point Park redesign

Discussion on closing loop section to traffic fails to achieve consensus, more discussion coming

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you happy to see the arrival of snow in Greater Victoria?

Despite what the groundhogs told us, winter’s not done with us yet.… Continue reading

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in B.C. tugboat capsizing

Third person rescued from shore and brought to hospital

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

Most Read