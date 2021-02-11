Victoria council wants more options for Clover Point Park redesign

Plans for Clover Point Park will be determined at a later date, after Victoria council asked staff to bring back more options for the site. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mayor and council couldn’t agree on a way forward for Clover Point Park Thursday (Feb. 11) and delayed a decision on the 2021 disposition of the site.

Councillors sitting as committee of the whole ran out of time with a large agenda in front of them, and voted to ask parks staff to come up with options that would allow at least some oceanfront parking on the loop that had been targeted for full closure to vehicle traffic.

RELATED STORY: Pedestrian-focused improvements suggested for Victoria’s Clover Point Park

Council heard that the project proposal came forward more quickly than such projects normally would, due to the timing of construction work on the Capital Regional District’s regional wastewater pump station wrapping up at Clover Point.

Thomas Souliere, director of parks, said the CRD needed confirmation from the city within two weeks on a plan for the section north of the existing traffic loop – designated for 17 parking spaces under the staff proposal – in order to have construction costs from that work covered under the CRD project.

He guaranteed staff would return with more fleshed-out options for up to 10 accessible parking spaces – a change supported by all councillors – and also bring multiple options about use of the loop.

Most councillors said they received numerous emails and calls about the proposal, including many worried about the loss of the ability to sit in a warm vehicle viewing the ocean at the frequently windswept site. The general tone around the table saw a desire to achieve balance between the creation of a full pedestrian priority space and one that allowed people to have a warm space and enjoy the view.

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoriaparks