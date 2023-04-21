The neighbourhood is called Jubilee and speed humps will be added in the 1500 block of Bank and Fell Streets, bordering Sundance-Bank Elementary School. (Google Street View)

The neighbourhood is called Jubilee and speed humps will be added in the 1500 block of Bank and Fell Streets, bordering Sundance-Bank Elementary School. (Google Street View)

Victoria councillor says new speed hump on his street is about stopping ‘rat racers’ – not him ‘pulling strings’

Matt Dell defends City of Victoria decision as being decades in the works

All Coun. Matt Dell wanted to do was celebrate some safety features being added to his neighbourhood – an area he says has been dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists for decades due to speeding drivers known as “rat racers.”

But when he tweeted Thursday night about a speed hump being installed on his street, Dell knew in the back of his mind that some people would question if he had been “pulling strings” in a way that others can’t.

“Finally, I’m getting a speed bump on my street,” Dell tweeted. “I’m increasingly concerned about excessive speed on small residential streets in Victoria. It’s not safe for children. It’s not good for the community. I’ll continue pushing for traffic calming in our neighbourhood.”

The neighbourhood is called Jubilee and speed humps will be added in the 1500 block of Bank and Fell Streets, bordering Sundance-Bank Elementary School. The City of Victoria also wrote to all Jubilee residents that on Leighton Road between Bank and Fort Street new speed humps will be installed, plus an existing speed hump will be updated to new specifications. Work is expected to start in the spring.

Dell ended up having to defend himself in follow-up tweets after some questioned the city’s decision.

“Your street is so narrow vehicles can’t even get to 25 km/h,” tweeted @GordonRjag. “But as a public official the correct response would be to request those funds are spent on other areas so as not to give the perception of favouritism. Being that you have basically turned your area into a private enclave.”

“Enough of you making this neighbourhood inaccessible by vehicle and using your political position to your agenda,” tweeted @Joelsonp101.

Dell told Black Press that Jubilee – which has a newly opened school in the area – is dangerous for people of all ages because of so-called “rat racers” who drive at excessive speeds on residential side streets to avoid busy major roads.

“The Jubilee neighbourhood has been asking for traffic calming for 20 years,” Dell said. “It’s a dangerous cut-through area.”

Dell added that he “didn’t pull any strings” to get this approved as the entire neighbourhood has been advocating for a long time with the city for changes.

Dell said the area has gotten worse with the proliferation of delivery drivers who have a financial incentive to drive faster.

“Our streets are more dangerous than ever before,” he said.

Several people responded positively on Twitter to the Jubilee speed humps – with some asking how they can advocate for their own areas.

Dell says the first thing people can do is approach their neighbourhood association. Then they should contact their council liaison for the neighbourhood. People can also apply for grants to make safety additions, including what are known as chicanes. Some chicanes can be as simple as flower planters strategically placed to remind drivers to slow down, Dell said, adding that speed humps aren’t even necessarily the best solution.

“Speed humps are a band aid for a systemic problem, which is our car-centric culture,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Poorly planned’: Saanich man says bike lane helped cause crash – cyclists loudly disagree

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Traffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘He was a gift’: Greater Victoria mourns loss of popular balloon, magic man

Just Posted

A woman who suffered a series of catastrophes after moving to Victoria - including becoming homeless - got zero sympathy from an adjudicator in a civil case. (Pexels photo)
Homeless Victoria woman ordered to pay back boss $4K in loans that brought her to city

The neighbourhood is called Jubilee and speed humps will be added in the 1500 block of Bank and Fell Streets, bordering Sundance-Bank Elementary School. (Google Street View)
Victoria councillor says new speed hump on his street is about stopping ‘rat racers’ – not him ‘pulling strings’

Entertainer Paul Kilshaw is known for his balloon creations at the Oak Bay Night Market and other venues. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘He was a gift’: Greater Victoria mourns loss of popular balloon, magic man

Victoria’s new poet laureate Marie Metaphor Specht (left) and youth poet laureate Irena Datcu-Romano will look to celebrate local poetry and literature over their two-year terms in the roles. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria’s new poet laureates to celebrate, advance literature in the capital city

Pop-up banner image