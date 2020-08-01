Esquimalt and Victoria firefighters raised $4500 for Burn Camp this year. In total, $200,000 was raised towards the 27th annual camp. (Photo contributed by British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund)

Victoria, Esquimalt firefighters donate $4,500 to Burn Camp

Firefighters and burn survivors raise $200,068 total this year for Burn Camp

Victoria and Esquimalt Fire Departments raised $4,500 for Burn Camp this year.

The Burn Fund hosts young burn survivors for one week of camp each year in July. This year, the camp was unable to happen due to the pandemic.

However, to celebrate its 27th year, Burn Camp hosted a virtual event where 100 young burn survivors and firefighters tuned in. The two virtual events were supported by the Victoria and Esquimalt firefighters.

Esquimalt firefighters donated $2,500, and Victoria firefighters donated $2,000. In total, 29 firefighter unions and eight burn survivors raised $200,068 this year.

Burn Camp, held every year in Squamish, usually welcomes 70 to 80 campers aged six to 18. The Burn Fund covers all camp expenses, ensuring every young burn survivor in the province has the opportunity to attend.

“Fire fighters have also gotten creative with fundraising, from virtual pancake breakfasts to 50/50 raffles. With many Burn Fund fundraisers cancelled due to COVID-19, these donations are more important than ever,” said representatives of the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund in a press release.

“Burn Camp isn’t made by a place. It’s made by people. Whether it’s in person or virtually, the Burn Camp community remains strong despite this year’s challenges.”

For more information visit burnfund.org.

