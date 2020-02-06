Victoria examines new, undisclosed location for Crystal Pool

None of the previously-explored locations are currently being prioritized

Victoria will have staff explore a new, undisclosed location for the new Crystal Pool and Wellness Facility.

In a closed council meeting on Thursday morning council directed staff to prioritize this alternative location, which is located in either the North Park or Hillside-Quadra neighbourhoods.

Staff had prepared a report at council’s request which summarized information on six previously-explored locations: three different locations in Central Park, the parking lot next to the Royal Athletic Park at 940 Caledonia Ave., the parking lot next to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena at 1952 Quadra St. and the field at Central Middle School.

However, in the report Thomas Soulliere, Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities, noted a new option had come forward.

“In the time since the direction given to staff on Jan. 9, a new opportunity has been presented, which council will be considering prior to considering this report,” he wrote.

Before Soulliere’s report was even brought forward for public discussion, council voted in camera to have staff explore this new option instead.

“Council has deferred consideration of this matter until the new opportunities are investigated. Because this involves potential land acquisitions, the City is not able to provide more information publicly until staff complete their work. Staff will be reporting back to council in a timely manner,” said the City in an emailed statement.

Council is still interested in using the designs previously approved in 2018, but these will need to be adjusted to suit the location selected.

More than $2 million has already been spent in designing the pool and exploring location options.

