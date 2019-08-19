The Victoria Fire Department was called to Gordon Street on Aug. 16 to help free a seagull. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News)

Victoria firefighters free ensnared seagull

BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre and animal control also responded

The Victoria Fire Department was called to Gordon Street on Friday afternoon to help free an ensnared seagull.

Victoria Fire Chief Paul Bruce told Black Press Media the department received a request for public assistance on Friday at 910 Gordon St., near Courtney Street.

Bruce said Wild ARC, the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre, as well as animal control were on scene when the fire truck arrived.

READ MORE: New approach to Ogden Point seagull saga aims to deter birds

“When they got there, there was one ensnared seagull,” he said.

Requests for public assistance often involve first responders getting the ladder out, Bruce said, to reach a certain area such as a rooftop.

Black Press Media did not receive a response from animal control via the City of Victoria before press time.

READ MORE: Why are fire trucks across Greater Victoria different colours?


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
