Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

The Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue to operate after almost being forced to dock until further notice due to an unsigned operating agreement.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) posted on Twitter Monday evening that the ferry service will continue to operate throughout Victoria’s harbour and make stops along the Causeway Marina and at Fisherman’s Wharf.

The Ralmax Group of Companies acquired a majority ownership position of the Victoria Harbour Ferry and signed a lease agreement with the GVHA to ensure continued operation Monday morning.

Included under the Ralmax Group umbrella is Ellice Recycling, Ralmax Contracting, Chew Contracting and the group is a partner in Salish Sea Industrial Services with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations.

On Friday the GVHA released a statement about the ferry company refusing to sign an operating agreement that was required for insurance and legal purposes.

