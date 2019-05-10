An artist’s rendering of what Charles Campbell’s work ‘Time Catcher’ will look like. The art will be placed in the newly expanded Lower Passenger Departure Lounge in Spring 2020. (Victoria Airport Authority)

Victoria International Airport is one of two in the country operating debt free

Airport shares 2018 accomplishments and 2019 plans during annual public general meeting

The Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) held its annual public general meeting on Thursday evening at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney to highlight some of the key accomplishments in 2018 and what they hope to see for the upcoming year.

Guest in attendance received a detailed progress report of the $19.4 million terminal expansion currently underway. The 27-month project is in the third phase of a multi-phase terminal and apron expansion program that will see a doubling of the lower passenger departure area. The new area will include dedicated boarding gates, covered walkways, new and expanded washrooms, and additional food, beverage and retail facilities.

READ ALSO: Victoria International Airport sees Boeing 737-8 MAX in use

According to the VAA, 2019 will see the completion of the expanded portion of the lower passenger departure lounge and the start of renovations to the existing space along with expanding the main aircraft apron for commercial operations, Apron IV, the extension of Taxiway Echo East and planning for curb-side improvements for better utilization and passenger experience.

The VAA shared their 2018 accomplishments beginning with the marking a significant milestone by welcoming the two millionth passenger, representing a 5.9 per cent growth and another record-setting year for passenger volumes.

Another major accomplishment was their “strong financial results” citing revenue increases by 6.3 per cent resulting in an improvement to the operating surplus of 4.2 per cent. The YYJ Victoria International airport is one of two airports in the country that is operating debt free.

READ ALSO: Victoria International Airport welcomes 2-millionth passenger

The VAA put $15 million into capital investments in 2018 including the ongoing cost of construction of the Lower Passenger Departure Lounge, the addition of 520 parking stalls and the resurfacing of Willingdon Road.

In 2018 the VAA also received the Silver Wings Award from the B.C. Aviation Council, which recognized the environmental protection and remediation of TenTen Creek and maintaining our Level 2 carbon accreditation by Airports Council International (ACI). They were also able to maintain ACI Airport Service Quality results among participating Canadian airports.

Finally the new air service for 2018 included Air Canada Montreal service, Air North Whitehorse service and the introduction of the ultra-low cost carrier Flair Airlines with new services to Edmonton.

A copy of the 2018 VAA Annual Report is available at victoriaairport.com/library.

 

Previous story
Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows
Next story
Scuba scientists help save endangered marine life off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Tour de Rock: Meet the 2019 team to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society

Tour de Rock sets out on Sept. 21 for the 1,100 km tour

BC Transit unveils new body and paint shop

The new facilty can accomodate double decker buses

900-block of Johnson Street closed May 13-15 for crane removal

Closed to vehicle traffic

Student showcase knowledge at South Island Heritage Fair

Getting to pick a topic they were interested in to research

Victoria judge and restaurant owner receive awards during Mental Health Week

‘Everyone is fighting a battle of some kind, we should all treat others the way we want to be treated’

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Logging companies close gates, deny access to backcountry

Island Timberlands cites fire danger as reason to lock gates for Mother’s Day

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Most Read