Victoria International Airport is one of two in the country operating debt free

An artist’s rendering of what Charles Campbell’s work ‘Time Catcher’ will look like. The art will be placed in the newly expanded Lower Passenger Departure Lounge in Spring 2020. (Victoria Airport Authority)

The Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) held its annual public general meeting on Thursday evening at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney to highlight some of the key accomplishments in 2018 and what they hope to see for the upcoming year.

Guest in attendance received a detailed progress report of the $19.4 million terminal expansion currently underway. The 27-month project is in the third phase of a multi-phase terminal and apron expansion program that will see a doubling of the lower passenger departure area. The new area will include dedicated boarding gates, covered walkways, new and expanded washrooms, and additional food, beverage and retail facilities.

According to the VAA, 2019 will see the completion of the expanded portion of the lower passenger departure lounge and the start of renovations to the existing space along with expanding the main aircraft apron for commercial operations, Apron IV, the extension of Taxiway Echo East and planning for curb-side improvements for better utilization and passenger experience.

The VAA shared their 2018 accomplishments beginning with the marking a significant milestone by welcoming the two millionth passenger, representing a 5.9 per cent growth and another record-setting year for passenger volumes.

Another major accomplishment was their “strong financial results” citing revenue increases by 6.3 per cent resulting in an improvement to the operating surplus of 4.2 per cent. The YYJ Victoria International airport is one of two airports in the country that is operating debt free.

The VAA put $15 million into capital investments in 2018 including the ongoing cost of construction of the Lower Passenger Departure Lounge, the addition of 520 parking stalls and the resurfacing of Willingdon Road.

In 2018 the VAA also received the Silver Wings Award from the B.C. Aviation Council, which recognized the environmental protection and remediation of TenTen Creek and maintaining our Level 2 carbon accreditation by Airports Council International (ACI). They were also able to maintain ACI Airport Service Quality results among participating Canadian airports.

Finally the new air service for 2018 included Air Canada Montreal service, Air North Whitehorse service and the introduction of the ultra-low cost carrier Flair Airlines with new services to Edmonton.

A copy of the 2018 VAA Annual Report is available at victoriaairport.com/library.