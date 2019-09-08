Victoria International Marina makes big waves toward ocean sustainability

Bits of Styrafoam wash into the jetties at the Victoria International Marina. At one point employees would collect at least an ice cream bucket of trash from the water per day. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
One of the outfits presented at the Future Ocean’s Fashion Show, held on July 1. (Photo by Kelly Hofer)
Craig Norris and Greg Parish, two of the six founders of Future Oceans, walk the docks at the Victoria International Marina daily to collect garbage that washes in. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Craig Norris hopes to garner the attention of Pamela Anderson and help her restore a dock on her property in Ladysmith in a more eco-friendly way. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
The waters around the marina have now become a sanctuary thanks to their commitment to sustainability. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Walking around the Victoria International Marina, Craig Norris and Greg Parish, two of the six founders of Future Oceans, point out the straws and plastic wrappers scattered amongst the kelp that washes up in between the super yachts parked in the dock.

Parish walks to the end of the dock, pausing at a couple of the large black pillars spaced evenly on either side of the wooden walkway, running his finger over the black surface and dislodging tiny bits of broken down Styrofoam.

They see this everyday, he tells Black Press Media.

The marina has committed to a number of sustainable and environmental goals, including engaging in shoreline rehabilitation and a pledge to be carbon neutral by 2020.

READ ALSO: Pamela Anderson returns home to enjoy ‘peace and solitude’ of B.C.

Employees of the marina began collecting the garbage that would funnel through the jetties, collecting at least an ice cream bucket of trash per day, sometimes more.

The problem began to inspire a solution.

Working in collaboration with Natural Talent Alliance and the Ocean Legacy Foundation, Future Oceans was born.

Hosting a design competition, Future Oceans challenged 10 international fashion designers to create three fashion garments — a one of a kind wearable art piece and two ready-to-wear garments. The catch? The one of a kind art piece would have to be made entirely of plastic collected from the ocean.

READ ALSO: Victoria International Marina celebrates grand opening

The event garnered international support. The Future Oceans team was invited to New York to participate in the World Ocean Day celebrations abroad the United Nation’s Peace Boat.

The team even caught the attention of a Netflix producer, Kamp Kennedy, who then filmed the designers and the event, taking place on Canada Day, which may eventually turn into a docu-series.

Now the Future Oceans team is building on their fashion show success by bringing their eco-garments to the Bay Centre in Victoria.

From Sept. 20 to 30, Future Oceans will be running a eco-boutique where people can admire the plastic-made garments, meet the designers behind the pieces, take a workshop or have an eco-garment tailored specifically for you.

For more information on Future Oceans’ eco-boutique visit vimfutureoceans.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
