Victoria man arrested after random assault on woman in her car

A Victoria man is in custody following a random assault.

On Nov. 24, the 42-year-old Victoria man was seen hitting a woman through her driver-side window by bystanders, who intervened to pull away and restrain the individual. According to a release from the Victoria Police Department, the woman had stopped for the man at the intersection of Cook and Johnson streets as he walked in front of her vehicle. The reported assault began after she rolled down her window to tell the man to clear the road.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. after onlookers restrained the man, who remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing. He is the subject of 15 criminal convictions for assault, many of which are random and unprovoked incidents, according to police.

The woman was not injured and didn’t require medical attention.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

