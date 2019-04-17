Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has joined six other people on the BC Transit board of directors (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps appointed to BC Transit board of directors

Helps joins six other board members, four of which are locally elected officials

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps was appointed to the BC Transit board of directors.

The board is responsible for supervising the management of BC Transit, and for appointing the chief executive officer. It is comprised of seven members, four of which must be elected local government officials.

Helps joins three new board members, including Squamish Mayor Karen Elliott, Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall and Blair Redlin.

The four are joining Catherine Holt, the board chair, Saanich Councillor Susan Brice and Wendal Milne.

Helps is also a member of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps appointed to BC Transit board of directors

