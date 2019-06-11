Victoria has topped the list of Canada’s best family friendly fishing towns thanks to the year-round fishing season and the variety of fish in our waters, plus all the great family friendly attractions. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Victoria named Canada’s top family friendly fishing town

With more than five species of Pacific Salmon in Greater Victoria’s waters

Victoria has topped the list for Canada’s best family fishing towns according to a new list put out by FishingBooker.

Combining the year-round fishing season, along with the vast array of species living off our coast FishingBooker calls Victoria a “family bucket-lister.”

Citing Oak Bay as one of the “most productive fishing hotspots” due to the number of salmon, with more than five species of Pacific salmon in Greater Victoria’s waters.

READ ALSO: Fishing ban a ‘devastating blow’ for Sooke

After rockfish or halibut fishing? Albert Head and Race Rocks are other great places mentioned on the list.

“Keep in mind though that the waters can get a little choppy here.”

While fishing might not be everyone’s ideal Saturday afternoon, Victoria makes the list thanks to the number of family friendly attractions in the city such as Canda’s first Chinatown, Miniature World, Craigdarroch Castle and the Buchart Gardens.

READ ALSO: Crab poaching under the cover of darkness earns 10-year commercial fishing ban, vessel seizure

Following Victoria for Canada’s best family fishing towns is Ontario’s Niagara Falls, Saskatchewan’s Saskatoon and Kingston, Ontario.

If you’re thinking about leaving the family at home and focusing on the fish, FishingBooker even has a list of Canada’s best places for fishing purists. Ucluelet tops that list, known for Chinook Salmon and Pacific Halibut fishing.


