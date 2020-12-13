Kathy Gillis (left) and Joanne Newell (right) say that a high-pitched hum emitted from the Summit, a long-term care facility in the Hillside-Quadra neighbourhood, is having negative effects on their mental and emotional well-being. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Kathy Gillis (left) and Joanne Newell (right) say that a high-pitched hum emitted from the Summit, a long-term care facility in the Hillside-Quadra neighbourhood, is having negative effects on their mental and emotional well-being. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria neighbours call for an end to ‘high-pitched hum’ from Summit building

CRD says long-term care building is compliant with noise bylaws

Two Hillside-Quadra residents say they’ve been enduring a persistent “hum” since the completion of The Summit, a long-term care facility on Hillside Avenue.

“It gets in my head and my whole disposition changes,” says Joanne Newell. “And I actually just get on my bicycle and leave. I can’t take it.”

Newell and her neighbour, Kathy Gillis, have a list of email addresses and phone numbers from roughly 50 households in the neighbourhood who have also been impacted by the sound, they say.

But the Capital Regional District (CRD), which designed and built the facility on behalf of Island Health, has worked closely with the residents and says decibel readings, both by Victoria bylaw officers and the CRD, are well within acceptable ranges.

“We are well within compliance of bylaw,” said Michael Barnes, senior manager of health and capital planning strategies at the CRD. “We have also done a check with mechanical to make sure that everything was running efficiently and optimally as a result of some of the complaints we received.”

Barnes said both decibel readings were completed in September.

And Newell and Gillis say those readings weren’t done on hot days, when the sound peaks. They describe it as a “high-pitched hum” caused by a chiller on top of the building. The device becomes audible only when temperatures exceed 18 degrees.

“It was debilitating,” Newell said of the summertime. “Because you get mad, you get sad…it just makes your shoulders go up to your ears. You’re just tense.”

READ ALSO: Residents sound off over noise pollution from Saanich health care building

Residents were moved into the Summit, a 320-bed care home at 944 Hillside Ave., in July. The facility replaced the Oak Bay Lodge and Mount Tolmie Hospital. Its opening was delayed several months by COVID-19.

Gillis notes that the impact of the noise they hear was exacerbated by the pandemic, which had many working from home.

“I think for many of us, everyone’s stress was heightened,” she said. “There’s apartment buildings in the area [and] we’ve heard from people there that they couldn’t sit on their balconies, and for many, that’s their most convenient access to nature.”

The neighbours worry that the problem won’t be fixed before temperatures start rising again.

“I think what’s frustrating for us is the pace,” Newell said. “Like how is this all going to be fixed by the spring, is my concern.”

“There’s a lot of goodness to this neighbourhood but it really diminishes it,” she added. “If nothing changes, that idea scares me. Because I can’t live with it. And I will move.”

The CRD is still investigating, according to Barnes, and is working with the manufacturer of the chiller to see if anything else can be done to quiet it.

“We’ve actually since done some tonal adjustments, essentially trying to address the specific hum they’ve heard,” he said. “I’m doing everything I can to try to address their concerns, obviously within reason.”

Barnes said the CRD will try installing ‘baffles’ or ‘blankets’ in an attempt to quiet the chiller.

“It’s very important to the CRD that we’re good neighbours,” he said.

“We’re trying to be as responsive as we can. And then we don’t want there to be something they’re experiencing that’s unpleasant for them.”

In 2018, several residents living near the Heights at Mountain View, a long-term care home operated by Baptist Housing, complained of a “droning” noise emitted from the building, a noise they said worsened with warmer weather.

READ ALSO: Residents welcomed to The Summit in Victoria’s Quadra Village

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident on central Vancouver Island highway
Next story
Stephen Andrew tops polls in Victoria byelection

Just Posted

Former journalist Stephen Andrew will fill the open seat on the City of Victoria council after winning Saturday’s byelection. (Stephen Andrew/Submitted)
Stephen Andrew tops polls in Victoria byelection

Former journalist beat Stefanie Hardman of Together Victoria by more than 3,000 votes

Kathy Gillis (left) and Joanne Newell (right) say that a high-pitched hum emitted from the Summit, a long-term care facility in the Hillside-Quadra neighbourhood, is having negative effects on their mental and emotional well-being. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria neighbours call for an end to ‘high-pitched hum’ from Summit building

CRD says long-term care building is compliant with noise bylaws

A group of View Royal residents collected over 60 grocery bags for the Goldstream Food Bank on Saturday, Dec. 5. (Sylvia May photo)
View Royal residents, kids collect more than 60 grocery bags full for food bank

Residents wore masks, social-distanced and avoided knocking on doors

Bev Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, said people can help shelves at the food bank by donating online following modifications to various food drives because of COVID-19 restrictions. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank faces higher demand, fewer donations

Applications for Christmas Hampers up more than 10 per cent

The Capital Regional District and Island Health has advised against swimming in or drinking water from both Elk and Beaver Lakes after toxic blue-green algae blooms were reported. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD expands blue-green algae alert to include Elk Lake

Blue-green algae can cause health complications in humans, pets

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan still home to cheapest gas prices

Nine of the top 10 lowest gas prices in province, according to gasbuddy.com, in Okanagan-Shuswap

Emergency crews on scene on the old Island Highway on Friday, Dec. 11. (News Bulletin photo)
Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident on central Vancouver Island highway

Police say man struck by two vehicles in north Nanaimo Friday night

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A large film studio project is being proposed for the Malahat. Pictured is a graphic of the project. (Submitted graphic)
Huge film studio development proposed for Malahat Nation lands

Project estimated to provide about 1,500 jobs

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read