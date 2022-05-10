Victoria police arrest man at gunpoint after 911 caller reports attempted stabbing

Suspect had been released earlier in the day with conditions not to possess knives

Victoria police arrested a man at gunpoint Monday afternoon while responding to an assault call near Hill and Blanshard streets.

A man reported to police on May 9 around 1 p.m. that a stranger brandished a weapon, threatened and tried to stab him, VicPD said in a news release. The caller followed the man at a distance relaying the information to police through the 911 call-taker.

Officers later located and arrested a suspect at gunpoint.

Police recognized the suspect as someone arrested and released earlier in the day for breaching court-ordered conditions not to possess knives. They found a multi-tool during investigation.

The suspect faces recommended charges for assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching conditions.

VicPD says officers are responding to increasing numbers of reports of random attacks and reminds anyone assaulted or confronted to get to safety and call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

