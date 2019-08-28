Victoria police bust suspected drug dealer with loaded shotgun

Cash, drugs and long list of weapons seized at Esquimalt home

Victoria Police’s strike force and the region’s special forces emergency response team combined on Tuesday to arrest a suspected drug dealer in Esquimalt who was well-armed.

The man was to appear in court Wednesday and 10 charges are being recommended to Crown counsel, said Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford.

Police arrested the suspect without incident, shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100-block of Wilson Street while also performing a warranted search of his home in the 600-block off Head Street. In his possession was a hand gun, ammunition, several knives, suspected drugs, cash, a loaded shotgun, multiple replica firearms, a taser, a crossbow and various other weapons.

Officers also arrested a woman found at the residence.

Additional charges are likely in the coming weeks as officers process all exhibits which were seized, Rutherford added.

VicPD’s Strike Force Unit and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team made the joint arrest. The suspect was first identified by patrol division officers in early July as a prolific drug dealer and the investigation completed on Aug. 26.

READ MORE: Victoria drug trafficer gets six year jail term

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
BC Ferries offers travel tips for smooth sailings this long weekend
Next story
About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Just Posted

Victoria police bust suspected drug dealer with loaded shotgun

Cash, drugs and long list of weapons seized at Esquimalt home

PHOTOS: Training camp ends, Victoria Royals face each other Thursday

The Royals’ intra-squad game is Aug. 29 at 7:05 p.m. at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

BC Ferries offers travel tips for smooth sailings this long weekend

Arrive early, make a reservation and more advice from BC Ferries

Rugby Canada hosts ‘festival of Rugby’ at Westhills Stadium

Exhibition match prepares Canadian team for Rugby World Cup in September

Greater Victoria builders say Saanich’s opposition to density made McKenzie interchange necessary

Head of Victoria Residential Builders Association defends highway project in wake of criticism

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you satisfied with the catchment boundaries for your local school?

Youngsters across Greater Victoria will be putting away the beach toys and… Continue reading

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

RCMP searching for violent offender on central Vancouver Island

Sheldon Hinton, 50, wanted on arrest warrant for alleged aggravated assault in Alberta

Highway lanes closed after semi truck goes off the road near Nanaimo

Accident happened at the intersection of Ware Road and the Island Highway

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

Most Read