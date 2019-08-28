Victoria police bust suspected drug dealer with loaded shotgun

Cash, drugs and long list of weapons seized at Esquimalt home

Victoria Police’s strike force and the region’s special forces emergency response team combined on Tuesday to arrest a suspected drug dealer in Esquimalt who was well-armed.

The man was to appear in court Wednesday and 10 charges are being recommended to Crown counsel, said Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford.

Police arrested the suspect without incident, shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100-block of Wilson Street while also performing a warranted search of his home in the 600-block off Head Street. In his possession was a hand gun, ammunition, several knives, suspected drugs, cash, a loaded shotgun, multiple replica firearms, a taser, a crossbow and various other weapons.

Officers also arrested a woman found at the residence.

Additional charges are likely in the coming weeks as officers process all exhibits which were seized, Rutherford added.

VicPD’s Strike Force Unit and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team made the joint arrest. The suspect was first identified by patrol division officers in early July as a prolific drug dealer and the investigation completed on Aug. 26.

