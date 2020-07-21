VicPD Chief Del Manak tweeted that he saw a Lamborghini driver speeding on the Pat Bay Highway in excess of 170 kilometres per hour. (Unsplash)

Victoria police chief nabs Lamborghini going 80 kilometres above speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Victoria’s police chief witnessed the fastest speeder of his career on Monday.

Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak posted to Twitter that he witnessed a Lamborghini driver on the Pat Bay Highway on July 20 speeding in excess of 170 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone.

“Dangerous, reckless and unacceptable,” Manak wrote, adding that it was his first time seeing a driver at that speed in his 31-year career, including six-and-a-half years spent in traffic enforcement.

The driver received an excessive speed ticket and the Lamborghini was impounded, according to Manak. It’s unclear if Manak pulled the driver over or reported the incident to law enforcement in the area.

VicPD declined to comment further on the incident.

READ ALSO: Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants
Next story
Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Just Posted

UPDATED: CRD closes Mill Hill Park as crews battle wildfire

Langford Fire Rescue asking people to avoid the area

Victoria advocates call for decriminalization of illicit drugs amid record number of overdoses

‘If the numbers were reversed … there would be outrage’

Photos of crowded Langford beach spark COVID-19 concerns

Bylaw officers to offer physical distancing reminders as parks fill up for summer

Saanich teacher and soccer legend dies at 57

David Ravenhill taught and coached soccer at Reynolds High School

RCMP officer cleared of wrongdoing in serious collision with cyclist in View Royal

Cyclist was not actually in bike lane, decision says

B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Province announces annual funding as part of Budget 2020

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Self-reported B.C. fish farm data showed 14 farms with violating levels of lice

DFO says sea lice levels fine, but fish farm data shows otherwise

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Focus on community spread in summer activities

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

Most Read