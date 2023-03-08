A VicPD special municipal Const. provides scene security in the 400-block of Chester Avenue. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police clear potentially hazardous materials from residential building

Officers discovered the materials while investigating an assault

Victoria police have cleared potentially hazardous materials from a residential building in the 400-block of Chester Avenue.

Officers say they were at the building Monday (March 6) investigating an assault and discovered the materials.

The Victoria Fire Department as well as RCMP members with specialized training were called to assist with the incident.

Roads in the area were closed and a safety perimeter was established.

VicPD announced Wednesday (March 8) that the site was finally cleared.

Police say that the materials were not a risk to the public or those in the building.

A suspect in the assault investigation has been arrested after attending a neighbouring police department.

The suspect is being held in custody to appear in court.

Major Crime Unit detectives are recommending aggravated assault charges.

The incident is under investigation.

