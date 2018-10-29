Victoria Police responded to hundreds of calls for service the weekend before Halloween. (File photo)

Victoria police Halloween live-stream reports fights, large parties

Officers responded to hundreds of calls Oct. 26-28

Trick or treat? There were many tricks as the weekend before Halloween played out in real time on the Victoria Police Department’s Twitter account, as they live-tweeted a weekend full of fights, impaired drivers and massive 200-person parties.

After an eventful Friday evening saw more than 100 calls to police by 7 p.m., the festivities continued into Sunday morning as #VicPDLive tweeted, “Far too many impaired drivers tonight.”

READ MORE: Victoria police live-tweet night calls in #YYJ

There was a collision between two vehicles at Bay and Quadra just after 6 p.m. Oct. 27, and two drivers were threatening to kill each other before 9 p.m. Saturday night. Just after midnight on Oct. 28, another car collision was reported to police, on Pandora and Blanshard with one of the vehicles landing on the sidewalk.

Four men in downtown Esquimalt were reported to be surrounded by a crowd as they fought. Less than 12 minutes later, Victoria police tweeted the fight was over with no injuries. At 2:32 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon on Douglas Street, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two more fights broke out in the downtown core in the early morning of Oct. 28. Ten people were reported fighting at Douglas and Fort shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, with another 20 people reportedly fighting in the 1100 block of Wharf Street. The livestream of Halloween reports ended at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday with another fight reported to police at Douglas and Broughton.

Just after midnight on Oct. 28, a house party in VicWest with more than 200 people was broken up. Another party with more than 200 people was shut down in the 900-block of Empress an hour and a half later.

One man with three warrants out for his arrest was stopped by the K9-unit. He was arrested with an ounce of drugs and $1,000 cash on him at 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Saanich leads the way with fireworks permits

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Conservatives begin leadership race
Next story
UPDATED: Power restored to 700 people in Brentwood Bay

Just Posted

Victoria police Halloween live-stream reports fights, large parties

Officers responded to hundreds of calls Oct. 26-28

Strong support for Deep Cove Chalet after weekend fire

North Saanich restaurant suffered $100,000 in damage after kitchen fire

Oak Bay Police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine in the community

From killer to orca: Uvic professor writes on society’s changing relationship with whales

Jason Colby speaks to the history of orcas, who were still live captured just decades ago

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Parks Canada says cannabis will be treated like tobacco in Pacific Rim National Park

“We ask park users to be courteous to those around them.”

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Most Read