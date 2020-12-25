Victoria police investigating suspicious device found in James Bay

Loud noises may be heard while officers resolve the incident

Victoria police are investigating a suspicious device found on the ground in James Bay Friday afternoon.

Patrol officers and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) are investigating after a witness found a pipe in the grass with what appeared to be a fuse sticking out of it.

The device was found in the grass at Dallas Road and Menzies Street around noon.

Police are working to render the device safe. They say nearby residents may hear loud noises while they resolve the issue. The public is being asked to avoid the blocked off area. There is not believed to be a risk outside the area contained by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

