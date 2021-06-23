VicPD is looking to identify this graffiti suspect. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD is looking to identify this graffiti suspect. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police looking to identify graffiti suspect caught on CCTV

The suspect was caught tagging a Kings Road building

Victoria police are looking to identify a suspect who was caught on a CCTV graffitiing a building in the 700-block of Kings Road on June 12.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: First COVID-19 flight exposure in over a month reported in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
B.C. study probes if more time in the shade as a child prevents skin cancer in adulthood
Next story
Victoria needs your input on planned upgrades to Government Street downtown

Just Posted

Government Street between Broughton and View streets is now closed to vehicle traffic for a portion of every day. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria needs your input on planned upgrades to Government Street downtown

Craigdarroch Castle. (Photo by Andrew Annuar/Courtesy Craigdarroch Castle)
Victoria makes the top 5 list of most affordable cities in B.C.

Crossing guard Sarah Ferrier waves to a bus driver as she guards the crosswalk outside Saseenos Elementary School on March 5. (File - Black Press Media)
Board OK’s $154M budget for Sooke School District

Sooke Home Hardware staff presented Marilyn Erickson with a cheque for $6,000 towards resurfacing the courts at Art Morris Park. Pictured are Nicki Kathler (left), Marilyn Erickson, Terri Eriksen and Kaaras Tyler. (Submitted - Sooke Tennis and Pickleball Group)
Funds raised for three dedicated pickleball courts in Sooke