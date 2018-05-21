Victoria senior Elsie Habbick has not been seen since noon today in James Bay. Victoria police are assisting in the search for the 75 year old, who suffers from dementia. Photo contributed

Victoria police search for missing senior last seen in James Bay at noon today

Elsie Habbick, 75, is quite mobile, despite suffering from dementia

Victoria police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Victoria senior who suffers from dementia and has not been seen since noon today.

Elsie Habbick is described as a 75-year-old Caucasian woman, standing five feet, two inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has short grey hair. She was last seen wearing a beige fisherman style hat, tan jacket, black dress pants, black leather flats and carrying a black purse.

Despite her diagnosis of dementia, she is said to be quite mobile. Habbick was last seen in the James Bay neighbourhood, but could have travelled quite far since that time. VicPD officers continue to assist in the search.

If you see Elsie Habbick, call 911, or if you have information about her, call police at 250-995-7654.

