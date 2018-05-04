Victoria police searching downtown for credit card fraud suspect

A woman suspected of using a stolen credit card is being sought downtown right now by the Victoria police.

The department has released still photos from a security camera footage of the woman, who is described as Caucasian, aged approximately 35, with reddish blonde hair. She was seen here with a small white and black dog.

Have you seen this woman? She's a suspect in an alleged theft is actively using a stolen credit Right Now. If you see her, call 911. Described as Caucasian female, 35 years, reddish blonde hair. Has distinctive small white dog with her #yyj #F1818209 #plsRT pic.twitter.com/sqktn2tDaC — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 4, 2018

If you see this woman, call 911 immediately.

