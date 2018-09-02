Victoria police searching for missing man, Ronald White

Officers concerned as White has missed several days of medication since last seen Aug. 29

A grainy image shows Ronald White, who has been missing since Aug. 29, and whose safety VicPD is concerned for after the 67-year-old missed several days of his medication. VicPD photo

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing man Ronald White.

The 67-year-old Caucasian man is 6’2” and weighs 310 lbs. White has white hair, is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, dark green hoodie, grey jeans, black shoes and walking with a thin, black cane.

White was reported missing late Saturday, but has not been heard from since Aug. 29. when he was last seen on Douglas Street at approximately 4 p.m.

Police are concerned for White’s welfare as he has missed several days of medication.

If you have any information on where Ronald White may be, please all 911 or to report what you know anonymously, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1 -800-222-8477.

