A grainy image shows Ronald White, who has been missing since Aug. 29, and whose safety VicPD is concerned for after the 67-year-old missed several days of his medication. VicPD photo

Victoria police searching for missing man, Ronald White

Officers concerned as White has missed several days of medication since last seen Aug. 29

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing man Ronald White.

The 67-year-old Caucasian man is 6’2” and weighs 310 lbs. White has white hair, is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, dark green hoodie, grey jeans, black shoes and walking with a thin, black cane.

White was reported missing late Saturday, but has not been heard from since Aug. 29. when he was last seen on Douglas Street at approximately 4 p.m.

Police are concerned for White’s welfare as he has missed several days of medication.

If you have any information on where Ronald White may be, please all 911 or to report what you know anonymously, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1 -800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in B.C. community
Next story
Fire torches home at Saanich tent city in Regina Park

Just Posted

Fire torches home at Saanich tent city in Regina Park

Camp Namegans residents able to extinguish fire before Saanich Fire Department arrived, no injuries reported

Victoria-based seniors home uses Amazon product Alexa in pilot project

Physical touch is irreplaceable, but Amir Hemani wants to figure out how to bridge the gap

Victoria man brings home international Brazilian jiu-jitsu gold medal

Michael Simmons only started rolling in the sport three years ago, at age 48

Proclaimers will kick off fall tour next week in Victoria

Sold-out concert Sept. 8 at McPherson Playhouse a sign of veteran Scottish band’s popularity

Problem intersection could send Cadboro Bay traffic in circles

Group calls for traffic circle on Cadboro Bay Road at Beach Drive

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Growing the South Island: Vern Michell, Michell Farms

“You’re doing a good job, you should get 35 cents an hour now!”

Things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday Walk through the Victoria Inner Harbour this Friday and check out… Continue reading

Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Aggressive or threatening bears can be reported at the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277

Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in East Kootenay

The man was rushed to hospital after the stabbing, but did not survive

Inaction on heavy freighter presence continues to irk Island residents

Extension of interim protocol for another year concerning for people in Saltair, on Thetis Island

Foreign minister to Germans: get off the couch, fight racism

Far-right protesters rallied in Chemnitz this weekend after migrants allegedly killed a German

B.C. VIEWS: Every day is Labour Day for John Horgan’s NDP

Union sign-ups, minimum wage for farm workers on the table

Most Read