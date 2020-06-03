Victoria police searching for suspect after baseball bat assault

Man assaulted in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue

Police are looking for a man involved in an assault in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on June 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was assaulted with a baseball bat on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 3 p.m. on June 1 for a report that one man was assaulting another with a baseball bat. When police arrived, they found the suspect had fled the area. The man who had been assaulted was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim were known to each other and the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Man seriously injured in Victoria weapon assault



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

assaultVicPDVictoria Police Department