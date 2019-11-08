Victoria police seek high-risk missing man who may be in Sooke

Police ask anyone who sees David Atkins to call 911

The Victoria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding high-risk missing man David Atkins.

Atkins is described as a 64-year-old Caucasian man standing approximately five feet, eight inches tall with a slender build. Atkins has hazel eyes as well as short salt and pepper hair. He is clean shaven. David often wears loose, baggy clothing, with many layers. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and sweat pants. David adorns his clothing with distinctive, homemade symbols, similar to a “no smoking” sign.

VicPD patrol officers seek the public’s help to locate high-risk missing man David Atkins including releasing images of his distinctive clothing. (Courtesy VicPd)

Police say Atkins suffers from a health concern and the circumstances place him at risk of immediate harm.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay search and rescue join Tetris challenge

Police say he may be in the Sooke area, although he is also known to frequent the Mount Work area as well. VicPD officers are working with Saanich police and and the RCMP in the search.

Atkins’ family and friends are very worried about him and need him to be located safely.

Police ask anyone who sees Atkins to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPD patrol officers seek the public’s help to locate high-risk missing man David Atkins including releasing images of his distinctive clothing. (Courtesy VicPd)