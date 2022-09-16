Victoria police seek male suspect after victim stabbed multiple times

Victoria police are looking for male suspect after a victim was stabbed multiple times on Sept. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are seeking a male suspect after a person was stabbed multiple times in Victoria on Thursday night.

Victoria firefighters were treating a person with multiple stab wounds at a resident in the 1400-block of Harrison Street just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Police said the wounds were potentially life-threatening when officers arrived, but are now considered non-life-threatening after the victim was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital.

In a Friday release, police said investigators with the forensic and K9 units learned the victim was sitting on a bench in the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue when they were confronted by a man and allegedly randomly attacked. Police said the victim fled and discovered they’d been stabbed upon getting to safety.

No arrests have been made and the major crimes unit is asking for witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is described as a 5’5” man who has a medium build, hair past his ears, facial hair and what witnesses described as an unkempt appearance.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Suspect sought in Sidney sculpture theft

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria